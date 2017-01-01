We all need a safe
place to call home.
Did you know that nearly half of the people experiencing
homelessness in Metro Denver are families and children?
Losing a home can
happen to anyone.
Job loss, high housing costs, family breakups, and illnesses
are among the most common causes of homelessness.
Make homelessness
history in Colorado.
Speak up and take actions that make a meaningful
difference in addressing homelessness. Your voice matters!
You can make a differenceMost Metro Denver residents believe we can improve or even solve homelessness, yet few voice this belief. Talking about homelessness and taking even small actions can make a difference.
Learn More
Much of homelessness is invisible – kids, coworkers, and even family members and friends are spending their nights couch surfing, sleeping in cars, or out in the elements.
About
CLOSE TO HOME is a campaign to help increase understanding and move Coloradans to speak up and ultimately take actions that make a meaningful difference in addressing homelessness.
Pledge
Are you committed to making a difference? Take the CLOSE TO HOME Pledge to show you support making Metro Denver a community where everyone has a safe place to call home.
%
Increase over the past ten years of school-aged children known to be homeless in Metro Denver.
%
Nearly half of homelessness in Metro Denver is families and children.
%
Metro Denver residents with family or friends who have experienced homelessness.
Storytellers Network
The CLOSE TO HOME Storytellers Network provides caring support to individuals who would like to share their experience of homelessness. These personal stories, so generously shared, help us to consider what we would do in similar circumstances, and show us how we can make a meaningful difference. Learn more, including how to join the network as a storyteller, or request a Storyteller to speak at your event.
Interfaith Summit
We are seeking faith leaders from interfaith congregations across the metro area who are interested in learning sustainable ways for their congregation to address homelessness. The Interfaith Summit on Housing and Homelessness will take place on Tuesday, March 28th from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at the Iliff School of Theology. Learn more, register now and share this opportunity with other faith leaders!
Actions Matter
Tammy Calabrese’s decision to share her story of homelessness changed her life, as well as her children’s lives. Viewers were moved when the story of Tammy and her six sons aired on a CBS4 newscast. The actions they took added up, making it possible for Tammy’s family to once again have a safe place to call home.
About Us
CLOSE TO HOME is a campaign to raise awareness, increase understanding, and move Coloradans to speak up and take actions that make a meaningful difference in addressing homelessness. Learn more about CLOSE TO HOME.
“It takes a community effort to tackle a problem this complex and devastating. Through community solutions, compassion, and speaking up for change, we can make Metro Denver a place where all families can provide the very best for their children, beginning with a safe place to call home.”
“As a regional community, we must judge ourselves by how well we care for the most vulnerable among us and that is why the Close to Home campaign is so important to the 41 mayors in the Metro Mayors Caucus. Working together, we can ensure that everyone in metro Denver has a safe place to call home.”
“Nearly half of Metro Denver residents have a family member or friend who has experienced homelessness. It can truly happen to anyone. We need to let everyone who has suffered the devastating experience of losing their home know they matter. We cannot assume someone else has this covered.”
“We know the high cost and lost potential of every individual who experiences homelessness in our state, including children who are especially vulnerable to the educational, physical, emotional, and developmental setbacks of housing instability. Supportive housing offers a proven, cost-effective, and humane alternative to prisons, emergency shelters, and life on the streets. Together we can remove the barriers to introducing these types of interventions and help ensure that every Coloradan has a place to call home.”
“Affordable and attainable housing is a critical issue for Colorado. We support the work to engage more Coloradans to fight homelessness and find housing that meets the needs of every Coloradan.”
President and CEO, Denver Chamber of Commerce